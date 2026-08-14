PM Modi remembers partition victims; calls for harmony, brotherhood on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to those affected by the Partition of India, remembering their courage and resilience on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

He said the day was an occasion to recall the courage of those impacted by Partition, which tore apart several lives, uprooted families and caused immense suffering.

"Today we mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition. It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives...families were uprooted, loved ones were lost, and immense suffering was endured. At the same time, overcoming this, people rebuilt their lives from nothing, turned adversity into achievement and contributed immensely to our nation's progress," PM Modi wrote on X.