Power corridor | RS chairman rues low productivity

RS chairman rues low productivity
Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday expressed “deep concern” over disruptions that “derailed” the business of the House during the Monsoon Session. As he adjourned the House sine die, he urged the members to uphold the dignity of the august House and discharge their parliamentary responsibilities in the highest traditions of Indian democracy. Radhakrishnan said the productivity was only 39%.
14K sign plea against Priyanka’s remark
A petition signed by more than 14,000 people, claiming to be members of the academic and scientific community, has sought Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s intervention over Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s reference to IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti as a “gau mutra (urine) expert” during parliamentary proceedings The petition, launched on Change.org on August 1, seeks withdrawal of the “derogatory expression” and expresses regret for the remark.