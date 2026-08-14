President Murmu calls for reforms to make public exams leak-free and secure in address to nation

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the government was undertaking comprehensive reforms in the public examination system to curb paper leaks and the use of unfair means, and make examinations more transparent, secure and trustworthy for students.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the country's 80th Independence Day, the president stressed that just as government and society remain united to ensure national security, everyone must contribute through joint and concerted efforts to safeguard the present and future of students.

"Public examinations become gateways to opportunities for our students. The government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform these examinations. The objectives of these reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations, make the examination system more transparent, more secure, and more trustworthy for the youth," she said.

Her remarks assume significance in the backdrop of recent nationwide Gen Z and student-led protests demanding systemic overhauls, fast-track investigations, and stringent legal action following high-profile paper leak irregularities in competitive examinations.

Highlighting the spirit of enterprise among young citizens, she said youths are increasingly embracing a culture of job creation rather than job seeking.

"Many of our youth are embracing the culture of job creation as they pursue the path of self-employment. The participation of young entrepreneurs has led to the creation of a strong start-up ecosystem in our country. Major global enterprises are impressed by the talent and dedication of Indian youth and entrust them with leadership roles," she added.

The president said such achievers have enhanced the reputation of India's youth power globally and reaffirmed her faith in the country's bright future.

Turning to holistic development, the president said that the physical and mental well-being of the youth forms the cornerstone of the nation's future, adding that families and society share the collective responsibility to motivate them.

She highlighted sports as a key vehicle for youth development and nation-building under the flagship 'Khelo India' programme.

"Under the Khelo India programme, a sports ecosystem is being developed across the country, from the grassroots to the national level. The government is making unprecedented investments to promote sports, yielding remarkable leaps in the achievements of our sportspersons in international tournaments," she said.

President Murmu also lauded the "unmatched valour" of the Indian Armed Forces, saying Operation Sindoor demonstrated the country's capability to execute precision counter-terror operations and sent a firm message that terror elements and their backers will face consequences regardless of where they hide.

She recalled the anniversary of the military action alongside historic observances like Kargil Vijay Diwas, reaffirming India's tradition of overcoming forces hostile to humanity.

"On the 26th of July, we observed Kargil Vijay Diwas. Earlier, on the 7th of May, we commemorated the completion of one year since the launch of Operation Sindoor. We remembered the unmatched valour of our Armed Forces. That historic operation against terrorism demonstrated the capability of the Indian Armed Forces to act with precision," she said.

She said the operation delivered an unequivocal warning to enemies. "It sent a clear and firm message to terrorists and those who support them, that no matter where they hide, they will have to face the consequences of their actions."

The President also highlighted the strategic measures accompanying the counter-terror posture, describing the decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with the nation harbouring terror networks as a "decisive step in the interest of our nation, especially the farmers."