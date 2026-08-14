President Murmu reiterates exam reform push, highlights youth welfare, economy in I-Day eve address

Emphasising the welfare of the youth, the President further said government initiatives and new economic activities are creating a wide range of new opportunities for young people.

“By gaining information about these opportunities, our young people can choose new paths to success. The physical and mental well-being of our youth forms the foundation of the nation’s future”, she said.

She added that it is the responsibility of families and society to ensure that young people continue to move forward with enthusiasm.

Murmu also highlighted sports as a key part of youth development and nation-building under the flagship 'Khelo India' programme.

“Under the Khelo India programme, a sports ecosystem is being developed across the country, from the grassroots to the national level. The government is making unprecedented investments to promote sports, yielding remarkable leaps in the achievements of our sportspersons in international tournaments,” she said.

The President also spoke about senior citizens, whose population is steadily rising. “Along with general population, the number of senior citizens is also steadily rising. The government has taken numerous steps to improve the lives of senior citizens and free healthcare facilities worth Rs 5 lakh per year are available to approximately 6 crore senior citizens aged about 70 years and above. Society as a whole must remain sensitive towards senior citizens fisetring a sense of kinship and upholding their self respect”, she asserted.

Murmu also hailed the bravery of India’s armed forces, the country’s heritage development and its achievements across several fields.

“We take pride in the Indian tradition of triumphing over adversity. On juy 26, we observed Kargil Vijay Diwas .Prior to that, on may 7, marking the first anniversary of the launch of Operation Sindoor, we commemorated the extraordinary valour of our armed forces. That historic operation against terrorism stands as a testament to the unerring capability of Indian armed forces. A stern message was delivered to terrorists and their sympathisers; no matter where they hide,they will inevitably face punishment for their actions,” she said.

Talking about the Indus Waters Treaty, the President said that suspending the treaty, originally signed with a nation that harbours terrorism, was a decisive step taken in the interest of the country and particularly for the welfare of farmers.