President Murmu reiterates exam reform push, highlights youth welfare, economy in I-Day eve address

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu, in her customary address to the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day on Friday, strongly reiterated the government’s commitment to examination reforms.
She said 65% of the country’s total population is under the age of 35. “This young population is our most valuable asset. A young team with an average age of just 28 years has recently successfully launched a rocket, making the beginning of a new phase in space exploration”.
The President said the government has undertaken several reforms in the examination system, as students are the architects of India’s future.
“Just as it is essential for the government and society to remain united for national security, in the same way, collective efforts from all are necessary for the present and future security of students”, she asserted.
Speaking about examinations, she further said, “Public examinations open the doors of opportunities for students, so the government for reforms in these examinations has taken wider steps.”
“The objective of these reforms is to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examination and to make the examination system more transparent, secure and reliable for the youth,” she emphasised, in an indirect reference to some of the recent steps taken by the government on examination reforms.
She said the youth of the country are talented, committed and skilled.
“Witnessing the innovative and practical solutions devised by young people for various issues at the grassroots level gives me a glimpse of their commitement to society and the nation. A new phase of space exploration has recently been ushered in through the successful launch of a rocket by a young team with an average age of just 28”, Murmu said, hailing India’s youthful talent.
Highlighting the spirit of enterprise among young citizens, the President said youths are increasingly embracing a culture of job creation rather than job seeking.
“Many of our youth are embracing the culture of job creation as they pursue the path of self-employment. The participation of young entrepreneurs has led to the creation of a strong start-up ecosystem in our country. Major global enterprises are impressed by the talent and dedication of Indian youth and entrust them with leadership roles,” she said.
Emphasising the welfare of the youth, the President further said government initiatives and new economic activities are creating a wide range of new opportunities for young people.
“By gaining information about these opportunities, our young people can choose new paths to success. The physical and mental well-being of our youth forms the foundation of the nation’s future”, she said.
She added that it is the responsibility of families and society to ensure that young people continue to move forward with enthusiasm.
Murmu also highlighted sports as a key part of youth development and nation-building under the flagship 'Khelo India' programme.
“Under the Khelo India programme, a sports ecosystem is being developed across the country, from the grassroots to the national level. The government is making unprecedented investments to promote sports, yielding remarkable leaps in the achievements of our sportspersons in international tournaments,” she said.
The President also spoke about senior citizens, whose population is steadily rising. “Along with general population, the number of senior citizens is also steadily rising. The government has taken numerous steps to improve the lives of senior citizens and free healthcare facilities worth Rs 5 lakh per year are available to approximately 6 crore senior citizens aged about 70 years and above. Society as a whole must remain sensitive towards senior citizens fisetring a sense of kinship and upholding their self respect”, she asserted.
Murmu also hailed the bravery of India’s armed forces, the country’s heritage development and its achievements across several fields.
“We take pride in the Indian tradition of triumphing over adversity. On juy 26, we observed Kargil Vijay Diwas .Prior to that, on may 7, marking the first anniversary of the launch of Operation Sindoor, we commemorated the extraordinary valour of our armed forces. That historic operation against terrorism stands as a testament to the unerring capability of Indian armed forces. A stern message was delivered to terrorists and their sympathisers; no matter where they hide,they will inevitably face punishment for their actions,” she said.
Talking about the Indus Waters Treaty, the President said that suspending the treaty, originally signed with a nation that harbours terrorism, was a decisive step taken in the interest of the country and particularly for the welfare of farmers.
Besides this, she said the spirit of public participation has been inherent among the people of the country, which is the cradle of democracy. “With renewed vigour, our fellow citizens are promoting the same tradition of people’s participation”, she said.
Speaking about the responsibilities of public representatives and other wings of democracy, Murmu said, “Giving voice to the aspirations of the people is the duty of their representatives in the legislature .The Executive is responsible for implementing policies that serve the interest of the nation and its people. It is the duty of every person associated with the judicial system to ensure that no one is deprived of justice due to lack of resources”.
She also spoke about India’s economic growth, saying the country is projected to grow at more than twice the average global growth rate despite global warfare and instability.
“Even in such trying circumstances, our economy is moving ahead as the fastest growing major economy in the world. According to economic projections, the growth rate of the Indian economy is expected to be more than twice the average global growth rate. 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' has further strengthened the foundation of our economic progress and national security," she said.
Murmu hailed the achievement of making major parts of the country Naxal-free and highlighted how women’s power is contributing to nation-building across various fields.
“For decades, Naxalism posed a serious challenge to the nation. Making India Naxal free is a major achievement. Today, enthusiasm prevails in the areas once affected by Naxalism,” she said, pointing to all-inclusive development efforts and active local participation in initiatives like the Bastar Olympics and the Bastar Pandum festival.
Describing the country’s achievements in digital transactions, the President said India accounts for more than half of the world’s real-time digital transactions.
She said India has witnessed rapid and inclusive development, with priority being given to harmonising heritage and development and removing numerous decades-old obstacles to development over the past decade.
The President also highlighted India’s heritage, saying Sarnath, the site of Lord Buddha’s first sermon, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List this year, following the listing of 12 Maratha military forts last year.
Speaking about foreign policy, she said, “Our foreign policy is rooted in the national interest. Peace, cooperation, dialogue, and the ideal of Vasudhaiva -Kutumbkam (the world is one family) are the pillars of our foreign policy”.
Murmu further said India has entered into Free Trade Agreements with numerous countries to enhance economic cooperation and deepen mutual ties. “We are playing a leading role among the nations of the Global South and our country’s stature on the global stage has risen”, she said.
She also said India believes in a rules-based international order. “We strive to ensure appropriate representation of the global community in multilateral organisations, including the United Nations. This effort of ours is receiving strong support from many countries”, she asserted.
The President also highlighted welfare measures, saying more than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty and nearly 59 crore account holders have joined the banking system under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, including more than 32 crore women. She said food security has been ensured for more than 80 crore people through free rations.
The President said India is moving forward towards building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 with everyone’s contribution.
Women’s empowerment also remained a key theme of her address.
Murmu said the initial target of creating three crore 'Lakhpati Didis' had been achieved, with the government now pushing towards creating three crore more. “Our girls are performing exceptionally well in education and diverse sectors, from the Drone Didi enhancing agricultural productivity to the Fighter Combat Leader in the Air Force. In the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, women won 8 out of India's total tally of 13 gold medals,” she said.
She also highlighted political inclusion, pointing to the enactment of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in 2023, which reserves 33% of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies.
Speaking on sustainable development, she said India is playing a leading role globally in protecting the environment and has achieved several Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 ahead of schedule.
The President paid homage to freedom fighters, Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. She also remembered those who lost their lives or faced displacement during Partition, observed on August 14 as 'Vibhajan Vibheeshika Smriti Divas'.
She also invoked Telugu writer Gurajada Apparao's lines, "A nation is not just its land, a nation is all its people", urging every citizen to contribute wholeheartedly to transforming independent India into a fully developed nation by 2047.
(With additional inputs from PTI)