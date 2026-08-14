Punjab youth’s video highlights dangers of illegal ‘donkey’ route to US

CHANDIGARH: A Punjab youth’s emotional video alleging assault after he travelled to Mexico through the illegal ‘donkey’ route to reach the US has gone viral on social media, highlighting the risks faced by Indians using illegal migration routes.

In the 33-second video, reportedly uploaded on August 13 with the caption “Disgusting treatment of an Indian Sikh in Mexico,” the youth, whose identity and exact location have not been disclosed, is seen pleading with folded hands and urging people not to travel to Mexico through the illegal route.

The visibly distressed youth claimed that he reached Mexico through the ‘donkey’ route and was attacked after attempting to flee. He alleged that he was beaten severely and is now unable to walk properly. He also warned people against falling into the trap of agents who promise safe passage to foreign countries through illegal routes.

Similar accounts have emerged from other youths who travelled through the route. In December last year, a youth from Haryana shared 13 videos documenting his alleged journey, exploitation and torture by human traffickers, commonly known as ‘donkers’.

Yogesh, a resident of Umri village in Kurukshetra district, alleged that he was cheated, threatened and physically tortured despite paying Rs 50 lakh to agents for illegal entry into the US. His videos showed migrants walking through dense jungles with injured feet, sleeping on roadsides and being packed into cramped containers.

The ‘donkey’ route to the US typically involves agents charging Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh by promising employment and asylum overseas. Migrants are often flown to Latin American countries such as Bolivia and Brazil before travelling north by road, boat or on foot through several countries with the help of smugglers.

One of the most dangerous stretches is the Darién Gap, a dense and roadless jungle between Colombia and Panama. Migrants crossing the region face difficult terrain, disease and other dangers while remaining dependent on criminal groups controlling the route.

Those who survive the journey continue through Central America to Mexico, from where they are guided towards the US border. Some are advised to surrender to US Customs and Border Protection agents to seek asylum.