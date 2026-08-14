Rajnath Singh attacks Rahul Gandhi over remarks on PM Modi, foreign policy

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s foreign policy.

A day after Gandhi’s remarks went viral, Singh described his conduct as “low-level” and condemned it in a post on X. “The remarks made yesterday by the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's foreign policy are not only extremely low-level and condemnable but also personally deeply distressing to me”.

Recalling his political career, Singh said, “In my long political career, such undignified conduct was unimaginable—whether it involved Leaders of the Opposition like Sushma Ji, Arun Jaitley Ji, Atal Ji, and Advani Ji, or figures like Dr. Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi during Atal Ji's government”.

Singh said such remarks threatened the health of Indian democracy.

“Such behavior signals a serious threat to a healthy democracy in India. No matter how much frustration Rahul Gandhi may harbour towards the Prime Minister, such uncivil remarks are completely unacceptable. This is particularly true when directed at a Prime Minister like Modi Ji—a leader who has enhanced India's prestige on the global stage and paved the way for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India); such offensive comments deeply hurt the sentiments of every Indian”, the Defence Minister said.

He also questioned whether the Congress could claim the legacy of its senior leaders after Gandhi’s remarks.

“I would also like to ask the Congress party- after such language and conduct, can they still lay claim to the legacy of towering personalities ranging from Lal-Bal-Pal, Gandhi Ji, Nehru Ji, Sardar Patel, Subhash Babu, and Rajendra Babu to Shastri Ji, Narasimha Rao Ji, and Pranab Mukherjee Ji?”

Singh further accused Gandhi of damaging India’s international reputation.

“I can say that with this conduct, Rahul Gandhi has not only insulted Prime Minister Modi Ji but has also disparaged India's international reputation and shattered the dignity of democracy and the office of the Leader of the Opposition. I cannot even imagine that someone bearing the name 'Gandhi' could make such a shameful statement."