Terrorist wanted for 1991 Jammu railway station blast arrested after 35 years

SRINAGAR: A terrorist wanted in connection with the 1991 blast at the Jammu Railway Station that killed three people and injured 18 others was arrested by Railway Police (GRP) Jammu after 35 years on the run.

A police official said the Railway Police (GRP) Jammu had arrested an absconding terrorist Altaf Hussain Sheikh, a resident of Anantnag, booked under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused was arrested after a long chase of 35 years, he said: “The terrorist had initially gone underground and then was living with concealed identity for several decades.”

According to police, Altaf and his accomplices were involved in a bomb blast at Platform No. 1 of the Jammu Railway Station on April 2, 1991, in which three persons including two paramilitary personnel were killed and 18 civilians injured.

An FIR No 07/1991 U/S 307, 302, 120(B) RPC, 3/4 TADA, 4/5 ESA was registered in Jammu in this regard.

According to police, during investigation one accused Amanullah Khan was arrested while three other accused persons escaped and could not be arrested at that time and were declared absconders by the concerned court.

“In the last two years GRP Jammu launched an intensive manhunt and identified the accused Altaf, verified his identity by minutely going into details of his identity and residential particulars and discovered him living under a concealed identity who had established himself as a successful businessman in the Bijbehara area,” police said. “The long-pursuit of the police team brought results”.

The accused responsible for the death of innocent persons in the bomb blast was produced before the TADA court today for further legal proceedings, a police official said.