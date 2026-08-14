Three 'kanwariyas' from Nepal killed, 10 injured as bus rams into truck in Jharkhand

At least three 'kanwariyas' from Nepal, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and 10 others injured after a bus carrying pilgrims rammed into a stationary truck in Jharkhand’s Koderma district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred at Pokhradih in the Satgawan police station area at around 4.30am, an officer said.

“At least three 'kanwariyas' were killed and 10 others were injured in the accident. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital,” Satgawan police station in-charge Bablu Kumar told PTI.