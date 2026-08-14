Three 'kanwariyas' from Nepal killed, 10 injured as bus rams into truck in Jharkhand

At least three 'kanwariyas' from Nepal, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and 10 others injured after a bus carrying pilgrims rammed into a stationary truck in Jharkhand’s Koderma district on Friday, police said.
The accident occurred at Pokhradih in the Satgawan police station area at around 4.30am, an officer said.
“At least three 'kanwariyas' were killed and 10 others were injured in the accident. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital,” Satgawan police station in-charge Bablu Kumar told PTI.
The bus was carrying 45 pilgrims from Nepal’s Rautahat district who were returning home after offering prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar and visiting Basukinath Dham in Dumka.
Kumar said the bus was travelling towards Rajgir in Bihar on its way to Nepal when the driver allegedly dozed off at the wheel and crashed into the stationary truck from behind.
A 10-year-old boy, identified as Shivam Kumar, was among those killed. The identities of the other two deceased adults were yet to be established, he said.
Police said the injured pilgrims were being treated at a local hospital and further details were awaited.
(With inputs from PTI)