Two killed, two injured in Manipur attack

GUWHATI: Two Naga village volunteers were killed while two others from the community were injured when alleged Kuki rebels carried out an attack in Manipur on Friday.

The incident occurred at Langka Naga village in the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district at around 7:30 am. Incidents of killings and arson attacks, involving the two communities, have occurred intermittently since February this year.

The Working Committee of Naga organisation Tangkhul Naga Long alleged that 50 Kuki rebels, backed by insurgent groups Kuki National Front (KNF) and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), carried out the attack.

The organisation identified the deceased as Wiriliangbou Chawang (35) and Kawidinang Abonmai (54), and the injured as Maliangjinang Abonmai (50) and Namthiulungbou Prinmai (45).

It alleged that the KNF and the KRA, which signed the Suspension of Operation agreement with the central government earlier, were rampantly engaging in armed violence against the Nagas since Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh issued a 15-day deadline for armed volunteers to surrender their weapons.