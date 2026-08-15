Active landslide puts 38 houses at risk in Sikkim's Rimbi-Singlitam; evacuation underway

An active landslide in Sikkim's Gyalshing district has put 38 houses and more than 150 people at risk, prompting the administration to identify vulnerable families for immediate evacuation and launch rescue and relief measures, officials said on Saturday.

The landslide began on Friday night in Rimbi-Singlitam in Yuksam sub-division and is continuously moving, threatening houses and farmland, they said.

As many as 30 households in Rimbi and eight in Singlitam fall within the affected zone, they added.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's Press Secretary Yougan Tamang said the administration was closely monitoring the movement of the landslide.

"Rescue and relief operations are underway in the area. Vulnerable households have been identified for immediate evacuation, while arrangements for temporary shelter and relief accommodation are being made," he said.

"The safety and well-being of all affected families remains the priority, and the situation is being continuously monitored," he added.

Minister TT Bhutia, the local MLA, met residents and assessed the situation.

He directed officials to expedite rescue, relief and other necessary measures.

A technical assessment of the active landslide zone has been ordered to determine the extent and likely trajectory of the movement, officials said.

Local officials, including the SDM, BDO and panchayat representatives, have been engaged for conducting an on-ground assessment, they said.

(WIth inputs from PTI)