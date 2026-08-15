Caste to debut in Census 2027 as open-ended question

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday notified a 40 questions for the second phase of Census 2027, including for the first time an open-ended caste question for every respondent, in addition to the enumeration of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The notification, issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs under the seal of Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, lists “Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Caste” as Question No. 10 in the population enumeration schedule.

Officials said the caste column will remain open-ended, with enumerators recording the exact caste or sub-caste declared by the respondent. The format was retained after a pre-test conducted from July 1 to 20 across 16 states and Union Territories, during which non-SC/ST respondents were also asked to state their caste.

The expanded questionnaire significantly widens the data net. Besides basic demographic and socio-economic particulars, enumerators will collect identification and service details, including Aadhaar numbers, mobile numbers, voter ID, passport and driving licence information where applicable.

Enumeration will begin on August 17 in Ladakh and the snow-bound regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, ahead of the nationwide exercise scheduled for February 2027.