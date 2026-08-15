CM Saini highlights women’s empowerment, jobs and development on Haryana’s 80th Independence Day

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said women’s social, economic and educational empowerment remained a top priority of his government and claimed that more than two lakh youth had secured government jobs through transparent recruitment over nearly 12 years.
Addressing the state-level Independence Day function at Hansi after unfurling the national flag, Saini said, “Under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, women are being provided financial assistance of Rs. 2,100 per month. So far, around 10 lakh women have received Rs. 2,042 crore under the scheme.”
He said women-led startups accounted for 50 per cent of startups in Haryana and a new policy aimed to increase the share to 60 per cent.
“Under the Har Ghar Har Grihini Yojana, nearly 15 lakh families are being provided LPG cylinders at Rs. 500. Women have been given 50 per cent representation in Panchayati Raj Institutions. As many as 500 women cultural centres have been established in the state, while free education is being provided to girls up to the postgraduate level,” said Saini.
Saini said a college had been established every 20 km and a PM Shri or Culture Model School every 10 km in the state. He also highlighted Haryana’s achievements in sports, saying 23 sportspersons from the state represented India at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and won 10 medals, including seven gold.
He said e-governance had helped curb corruption and the role of middlemen. Transparent recruitment “without Parchi Kharchi”, online property registration, an online transfer policy and educated Panchayats had emerged as key features of the state.
The CM claimed that more than two lakh youth had received government jobs through transparent recruitment over nearly 12 years, including around 43,000 in the last one-and-a-half years. Another 1.56 lakh youth had received skill training.
“With the objective of making youth job creators, the Haryana Progressive MSME and Export Promotion Policy-2026 has been implemented, with a target of attracting investment of more than Rs. 55,000 crore and generating over five lakh new employment opportunities,” he added.
Saini said the government was committed to ensuring that development benefits reached the last person. He said the income limit for the creamy layer among Backward Classes had been increased from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh.
“Under the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, financial assistance of up to Rs. 71,000 is being provided for the marriage of daughters. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 1.56 lakh houses have been provided, while nearly 32,000 poor families in urban and rural areas have been provided plots under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. The social security pension has been increased to Rs. 3,200 per month,” he said.
Turning to agriculture, Saini said farmers remained at the centre of the state government’s policies. Around 24,000 farmers had adopted natural farming across 44,000 acres, while 24 crops were being procured at Minimum Support Price. He said Rs. 1.86 lakh crore had been directly transferred to the accounts of 12 lakh farmers against crop procurement.
He added that farmers had received Rs. 16,000 crore in crop-damage compensation over nearly 12 years and that a new law had been enacted to protect them from spurious fertilisers, seeds and pesticides.
Saini said the Make in Haryana Industrial Policy-2026 and nine other sector-specific policies aimed to attract Rs. 5 lakh crore in new investment and create 10 lakh jobs over the next five years. He said MoUs involving investment proposals worth Rs. 1.10 lakh crore had already been signed with 110 companies.
He said work was underway on the Gurugram Global City, Narnaul Logistics Hub, Hisar Manufacturing Cluster and Sohna Electronics Park. Over nearly 12 years, 15.54 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises had been established in Haryana, providing employment to 97 lakh people.
Saini said Rs. 8,704 crore had been allocated for rural development during the current financial year. More than 6,000 villages were receiving 24-hour power supply, while clean piped water had been provided to more than 30 lakh rural households.