CM Saini highlights women’s empowerment, jobs and development on Haryana’s 80th Independence Day

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said women’s social, economic and educational empowerment remained a top priority of his government and claimed that more than two lakh youth had secured government jobs through transparent recruitment over nearly 12 years.

Addressing the state-level Independence Day function at Hansi after unfurling the national flag, Saini said, “Under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, women are being provided financial assistance of Rs. 2,100 per month. So far, around 10 lakh women have received Rs. 2,042 crore under the scheme.”

He said women-led startups accounted for 50 per cent of startups in Haryana and a new policy aimed to increase the share to 60 per cent.

“Under the Har Ghar Har Grihini Yojana, nearly 15 lakh families are being provided LPG cylinders at Rs. 500. Women have been given 50 per cent representation in Panchayati Raj Institutions. As many as 500 women cultural centres have been established in the state, while free education is being provided to girls up to the postgraduate level,” said Saini.

Saini said a college had been established every 20 km and a PM Shri or Culture Model School every 10 km in the state. He also highlighted Haryana’s achievements in sports, saying 23 sportspersons from the state represented India at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and won 10 medals, including seven gold.

He said e-governance had helped curb corruption and the role of middlemen. Transparent recruitment “without Parchi Kharchi”, online property registration, an online transfer policy and educated Panchayats had emerged as key features of the state.

The CM claimed that more than two lakh youth had received government jobs through transparent recruitment over nearly 12 years, including around 43,000 in the last one-and-a-half years. Another 1.56 lakh youth had received skill training.

“With the objective of making youth job creators, the Haryana Progressive MSME and Export Promotion Policy-2026 has been implemented, with a target of attracting investment of more than Rs. 55,000 crore and generating over five lakh new employment opportunities,” he added.