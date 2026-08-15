Congress hits back at Modi over ‘dimaagi Naxals’ remark, calls it a sign of desperation

The Congress on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “dimaagi Naxals” remark, with party general secretary Jairam Ramesh calling it a “sure sign of desperation”.

Ramesh said Modi had earlier labelled his opponents “urban Naxals” and was now referring to them as “dimaagi Naxals”. He also described the Prime Minister as a “master abuser” in political science.

“First he called his opponents ‘urban Naxals’. Now he calls them ‘dimaagi Naxals’. It is a sure sign of his desperation,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

He added that it was “a separate matter” that the Prime Minister eventually did what those he labelled “urban Naxals” or “dimaagi Naxals” had demanded or advocated.