Congress hits back at Modi over ‘dimaagi Naxals’ remark, calls it a sign of desperation

The Congress on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “dimaagi Naxals” remark, with party general secretary Jairam Ramesh calling it a “sure sign of desperation”.
Ramesh said Modi had earlier labelled his opponents “urban Naxals” and was now referring to them as “dimaagi Naxals”. He also described the Prime Minister as a “master abuser” in political science.
“First he called his opponents ‘urban Naxals’. Now he calls them ‘dimaagi Naxals’. It is a sure sign of his desperation,” Ramesh said in a post on X.
He added that it was “a separate matter” that the Prime Minister eventually did what those he labelled “urban Naxals” or “dimaagi Naxals” had demanded or advocated.
In his 13th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation, Modi claimed that armed Naxalism had been eliminated from the country but warned against lowering the guard.
He said that while armed Naxals had been driven out of the jungles, “dimaagi Naxals” were still looking for opportunities to create violence and unrest and “drag society on the wrong path”.
Modi said such “intellectual Naxals” needed to be identified and isolated.
(With inputs from PTI)