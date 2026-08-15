Drought stress in 64 per cent of farmland in India

NEW DELHI: The latest satellite imagery from the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s CREAMS Lab indicates that as of August 12, as much as 64% of the country’s agricultural area is experiencing drought stress due to insufficient rainfall.

India has completed 92% of its normal kharif sowing in the ongoing monsoon season, which means the standing crops are at risk as the rainfall deficiency increases.

A significant portion of the country is experiencing mild drought, with regions also affected by moderate, severe, and extreme drought. The CREAMS Lab’s report highlights that the major food-producing states of Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu fall in the extreme drought category.

The area affected is currently 38% more than it was in the same period last year, reflecting increased agricultural stress.

Despite some improvement in rainfall during the month of August, the country has recorded a total rainfall deficiency of 13% since June 1, with South and East India facing the highest levels of deficiency.

According to the report, rainfall deficits and soil-water shortages are major contributors to dryness, particularly across parts of Central, Western, and Peninsular India. Satellite imagery also shows emerging vegetation and signs of evaporative stress, suggesting localised crop moisture deficiency.

East, NE worst off

As of August 14, rainfall deficiency was 12.6%. Highest deficiencies are in East and Northeast regions (-27%), followed by Southern Peninsula (-20%), whereas the Northwest recorded -11% rain deficiency

Most hit crops

Deficient rains pulled down kharif area by 2.1 million hectares. The biggest fall in sowing was in ragi (-34%), followed by tur (-4.03%), rice (-3.65%), and soybean (-1.44%)