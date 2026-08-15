Four dead, five Army personnel missing after landslide, flash flood in Arunachal Pradesh

Five Army personnel went missing after a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall swept away two shelters in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district, while four people were killed in a major landslide at a road construction site in Upper Subansiri district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, both incidents occurred on Friday evening.

The landslide took place at the Keojaring-Byaching road cutting site in Upper Subansiri, where several people were reportedly trapped under the debris.

Four people — Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, Markosh Basumatari and Babul Ali — were reported dead. The body of Babul Ali has been recovered, the district disaster management officer said.

Personnel from Nacho Police Station have been deployed for search and recovery operations. Fire and Emergency Services personnel are also being mobilised from Daporijo, while a State Disaster Response Force team will assist in the operation.