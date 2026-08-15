Haryana CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces arrears, new welfare schemes on Independence Day

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced financial benefits for government employees and pensioners and several welfare measures at the state-level 80th Independence Day function held at Barsar in Hamirpur district.

After hoisting the national flag, Sukhu announced that an additional payment of Rs 20,000 towards salary arrears would be made to Class-IV employees within this month. Class-III pensioners and family pensioners who retired between 2016 and 2021 would receive an additional 35 per cent of their pension and family pension arrears this month, while Class-I and Class-II pensioners and family pensioners would receive 15 per cent of their pension and family pension arrears. The government would incur an expenditure of Rs 281 crore on these payments, he said.

Sukhu also announced the opening of 100 new CBSE schools across the state from the next academic session. Doctors due to retire from this month up to March 31, 2027, would continue in service and retire on March 31, 2027.

The monthly incentive for around 9,000 ASHA workers engaged under NHM Himachal Pradesh would be increased from Rs 5,800 to Rs 6,800. Employees working under NHM Himachal Pradesh who have completed seven years of service after rationalisation of their pay would be provided revised pay with effect from April 1, 2026.