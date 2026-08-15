Haryana CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces arrears, new welfare schemes on Independence Day

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced financial benefits for government employees and pensioners and several welfare measures at the state-level 80th Independence Day function held at Barsar in Hamirpur district.
After hoisting the national flag, Sukhu announced that an additional payment of Rs 20,000 towards salary arrears would be made to Class-IV employees within this month. Class-III pensioners and family pensioners who retired between 2016 and 2021 would receive an additional 35 per cent of their pension and family pension arrears this month, while Class-I and Class-II pensioners and family pensioners would receive 15 per cent of their pension and family pension arrears. The government would incur an expenditure of Rs 281 crore on these payments, he said.
Sukhu also announced the opening of 100 new CBSE schools across the state from the next academic session. Doctors due to retire from this month up to March 31, 2027, would continue in service and retire on March 31, 2027.
The monthly incentive for around 9,000 ASHA workers engaged under NHM Himachal Pradesh would be increased from Rs 5,800 to Rs 6,800. Employees working under NHM Himachal Pradesh who have completed seven years of service after rationalisation of their pay would be provided revised pay with effect from April 1, 2026.
The Chief Minister also announced revised monthly remuneration of Rs 25,000 for outsourced Staff Nurses, Pharmacists, Operation Theatre Assistants and Laboratory Technicians engaged under NHM Himachal Pradesh, and Rs 18,000 for Data Entry Operators. The revised remuneration would be effective from September 1, 2026. He also announced the filling of 4,000 posts of various categories in the Jal Shakti Vibhag.
He said that government employees and pensioners had made an invaluable contribution to the development of the state and that the government was committed to safeguarding their interests. He said, 'Our government is sensitive to the concerns of Multi-Task Workers and outsourced employees. We are carefully examining all aspects of their issues and are considering bringing in a policy to provide them with appropriate benefits.'
Sukhu said the recently released National Family Health Survey report of the Union Government had highlighted an improvement in the health of women and children in Himachal Pradesh during the tenure of the present state government.
He said the state government would introduce the Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojana to provide better and more nutritious food to mothers and children. Its pilot phase would commence from October 2 in 21 ICDS Blocks across different districts. The pilot would be reviewed after six months and, based on its outcomes, the scheme would be implemented across the state.
Under the scheme, existing nutritional support for mothers, women and children aged six months to three years would be strengthened. The existing provision of rice, pulses, oil, biscuits, panjiri and milk powder would be improved by providing more nutritious and hygienically packaged premix food. Milk or eggs would also be provided three times a week, according to the preference of beneficiaries.
The hot-cooked meals provided to children in the three to six years age group would also be improved to enhance their nutritional value. The procurement responsibility under the scheme would be entrusted to the district and ICDS Block levels to ensure transparent local procurement and the availability of clean, fresh and quality food items.
Sukhu said that providing transparent and merit-based employment opportunities was a top priority of the government.
He said that the government had provided employment to thousands of young people in the government sector. `` Not a single recruitment examination has witnessed a paper leak under the Congress government. In contrast, the previous BJP government witnessed the police recruitment paper leak and large-scale irregularities in recruitments conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, with even question papers being sold,’’ he said.
Sukhu also announced that the ‘Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar’ scheme would be launched from October 2 for economically vulnerable families whose names were not included in the BPL list.
He said the state government had conducted a survey in eight phases over the past year to identify such families. Of around 19 lakh families in the state, 1.80 lakh families were identified as requiring greater support and attention. The selection was carried out through the Deputy Commissioners, who had also notified the final lists.
Under the scheme, a mechanism would be put in place to improve the economic condition of these families over the next two years. Sukhu directed all Deputy Commissioners to assess the needs of every family covered under the scheme within the next two months. This would help identify the assistance required by each family and enable central and state government schemes to be focused on them.