Haryana CM's I-Day event in Hansi held amid clash over Jeevan Kundu murder case

CHANDIGARH: The state-level 80th Independence Day function attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Hansi on Friday coincided with violent clashes between police and protesters, leaving about six police personnel, including Hansi Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar and a deputy superintendent-rank officer, injured along with several protesters.

A group of protesters demanding the arrest of all accused in the murder of dairy operator Jeevan Kundu clashed with police as they tried to force their way towards the state-level Independence Day function in Hansi.

The protesters, comprising activists of farmers' bodies who had announced they would oppose Saini's function at Government College, where he unfurled the tricolour, had gathered at various places in the town early in the morning. They were protesting what they alleged was the police's failure to arrest the main accused in the murder of the dairy operator.

Police were deployed in large numbers and tried to stop the protesters from proceeding towards the venue of the Independence Day function.

The protesters arrived on tractors and in groups on foot. When stopped by police, they pelted stones, prompting the police to resort to a lathicharge to disperse them.

Police later cordoned off the college and the CM's programme concluded without further disruption. Heavy security arrangements had been made at several places in Hansi in the wake of the protest call.

Jeevan was allegedly murdered on August 4. While seven suspects have been arrested, protesters have been demanding the arrest of the alleged main accused, Ramesh Sharma, who is absconding.

The scuffle left farmers and police personnel, including Hansi Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar and a deputy superintendent-rank officer, injured. Kumar sustained an injury when a stone hit his hand.

Other police officials, including a DSP and an inspector, were also injured. Kumar was seen covering his injury with a handkerchief to stop the bleeding. He later said that many protesters had been detained.

Hansi police registered an FIR under Sections 189, 190, 191, 109(1), 121, 152, 223, 132, 221 and 351(3) of the BNS and Section 3 of the PDPP Act against about 150-200 protesters, including farmer leaders Suresh Koth, Shamsher Nambardar, Roshanlal Pabra, Narender Kundu, Ramphal, Amarjeet Kundu, Ajit Punia and Ramkesh.

The murder occurred on the morning of August 4 when some people allegedly attacked Jeevan, a dairy operator, in Surya Nagar in Hisar district. He was on his way to dispose of dung, towing a trolley with his motorcycle, when a group of about 10-12 youths from the neighbourhood surrounded him. They beat him with sticks and clubs, leaving him unconscious. His family rushed the critically injured Jeevan to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

Hisar Police had earlier said that it was making continuous efforts to apprehend the absconding accused. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Congress Member of Parliament from Sirsa, Kumari Selja, visited the family of the victim, Jeevan Kundu, to console them and raised questions about police functioning, pointing out that the main accused had not been arrested even after 11 days.

Another Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Hooda, also condemned the lathicharge in Hansi, while former Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said that the independence has lost meaning when police unleash atrocities on people demanding the arrest of an accused in a murder case.