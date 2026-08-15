Hypersonics, drones on Independence-Day, PM Modi pushes India from arms buyer to arms builder

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday staked India's claim on hypersonics, drones and counter-drone systems as the next frontier of military self-reliance, telling the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort that it must stop buying its way to security and start selling next-generation defence technology to the world.

"There is no alternative to being self-reliant in defence," he said. "When countries around the world are increasingly thinking about their own interests, Bharat cannot simply remain a market for the world."

Naming "Raksha Shakti" as one of seven streams of power that will carry the country to the government's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Modi made a blunt case for bearing the costs of indigenisation.

Foreign equipment may be cheaper and quicker to acquire, he conceded, but it builds nothing at home. "Relying on them does not build our own capabilities, nor does it test the strength of our capabilities," he said, adding that Make in India, Swadeshi and Vocal for Local had struck a chord with citizens.

The sharpest passage of the address dealt with the changing character of war. There was no longer any guarantee, Modi said, that a conflict would stay confined to the borders.

Refineries, the banking system and data centres are now targets in what he called a new form of combat, one aimed at infrastructure and factories rather than formations.