I support Prashant Kishor's politics, but future will be challenging: Union Minister Chirag Paswan

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday said he supported Prashant Kishor's brand of politics, which he said focused on development rather than caste and religion, but acknowledged that the Jan Suraaj Party founder faced a challenging future in Bihar.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief made a statement to the effect while talking to reporters at his party office here, after hoisting the Tricolour on Independence Day.

The NDA partner was asked about Kishor's stunning victory in the recently held by-poll to Bankipur assembly seat in Bihar, a BJP bastion which has been given up by the party's national president Nitin Nabin, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP.

Paswan replied, "I do support the type of politics Prashant ji does. He talks about development and does not invoke caste and religion. I stand for anybody who promises to take Bihar and Biharis forward. The coming years shall be challenging for him as well as the double engine government in the state, as both ought to live up to expectations."

Paswan is the sole BJP ally in Bihar to have words of appreciation for the former political strategist after his electoral debut.

The LJP(RV) leader is also rumoured to have solicited Kishor's advice in 2020, when he staged a revolt against the then chief minister Nitish Kumar, causing the JD(U)'s tally to crash in assembly polls, but helping him carve a niche for himself shortly after the death of his legendary late father Ram Vilas Paswan.