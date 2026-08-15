Independence Day address: Brought 650 new universities, doubled medical seats since 2014, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India had added 650 new universities over the last decade and more than doubled the number of medical seats since 2014.
In his address to the nation on the 80th Independence Day, Modi said the government had also introduced a new education policy after several decades.
"For 35 years, there was no education policy. We brought a new education policy," he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
"From 2004 to 2014, there were fewer than 350 universities. And today, within 10-12 years, nearly 650 new universities have been added," the prime minister said.
"Before 2014, there were only 400 medical seats, and today nearly 850 medical seats are available," he added.
The prime minister said India is emerging as an attractive destination for foreign universities.
"...now foreign universities are also coming to India. Arrangements have also been made so that our youth can obtain foreign degrees within India," Modi said.
Free online coaching for youth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced free online coaching for aspirants preparing for competitive exams to ease the financial burden on their families.
"Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams," Modi said in his address to the nation on India's 80th Independence Day.
"Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching class, they are not a prestigious family," he said.
The prime minister said he assures these families that they can save "thousands of crores of rupees" spent on coaching, be close to their children, and care for them.
"And therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various examinations for the youth. We have digital public infrastructure; we have excellent talent and teachers. By bringing these resources together, we are going to build a complete network to provide free coaching to the youth of the country," Modi said.
(With inputs from PTI)