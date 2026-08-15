Land subsidence near Rampur market threatens Kedarnath highway connectivity

DEHRADUN: Land subsidence near Rampur market on the Kedarnath highway has worsened amid relentless rain in the Kedarnath valley, threatening road connectivity and nearby homes, commercial establishments.

The subsidence, first noticed in June, has rapidly spread towards the market. More than half of the highway has reportedly been affected, with parts of the road and adjoining land continuing to sink and slide.

Residents fear that continued ground movement could make buildings and shops around Rampur unsafe, forcing authorities to consider evacuation.

The area has long been identified as a sensitive landslide zone, but sustained rainfall has accelerated the ground movement, raising concerns among traders and villagers.

“The land is sinking faster whenever there is heavy rain. If urgent and permanent measures are not taken, the situation could soon spiral out of control,” a local trader said.

Concerns grew after a protective wall built along the highway also sank. The wall was constructed by an agency engaged by the National Highways authorities to stabilise the vulnerable stretch and reportedly subsided again after heavy rainfall in the last week of July.

Since then, the affected area has expanded, with cracks and subsidence visible at several points along the road.