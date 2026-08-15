Land subsidence near Rampur market threatens Kedarnath highway connectivity

DEHRADUN: Land subsidence near Rampur market on the Kedarnath highway has worsened amid relentless rain in the Kedarnath valley, threatening road connectivity and nearby homes, commercial establishments.
The subsidence, first noticed in June, has rapidly spread towards the market. More than half of the highway has reportedly been affected, with parts of the road and adjoining land continuing to sink and slide.
Residents fear that continued ground movement could make buildings and shops around Rampur unsafe, forcing authorities to consider evacuation.
The area has long been identified as a sensitive landslide zone, but sustained rainfall has accelerated the ground movement, raising concerns among traders and villagers.
“The land is sinking faster whenever there is heavy rain. If urgent and permanent measures are not taken, the situation could soon spiral out of control,” a local trader said.
Concerns grew after a protective wall built along the highway also sank. The wall was constructed by an agency engaged by the National Highways authorities to stabilise the vulnerable stretch and reportedly subsided again after heavy rainfall in the last week of July.
Since then, the affected area has expanded, with cracks and subsidence visible at several points along the road.
Local traders have questioned the response of the highway authorities, alleging that the measures taken so far do not match the gravity of the situation.
National Highways Department Executive Engineer Onkar Pandey said remedial work was underway. “Treatment of the landslide zone is being carried out. Corrective measures are being taken at the points where subsidence is occurring,” he said.
Traders said temporary repairs would not provide a lasting solution and demanded the deployment of experts and a detailed geological survey to identify the causes of the recurring subsidence.
They also sought scientifically planned drainage, retaining walls, rock bolting and other stabilisation measures based on the survey findings.
Local resident Mohan Singh said incessant rain had increased the risk of landslides and subsidence across the fragile hill slopes of the Kedarnath valley.
“The danger is no longer confined to the highway. The sinking zone appears to be moving towards Rampur market, which has caused widespread anxiety,” Singh said.
Residents urged the administration to conduct a safety assessment of nearby buildings and prepare an evacuation plan, warning that failure to stabilise the area could disrupt traffic on the pilgrimage route and endanger the market area.