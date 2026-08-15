Maoist-free Chhattisgarh's Bastar embarks on an era of growth and reconstruction: CM Sai

RAIPUR: Marking India's 80th Independence Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a transformative development roadmap for the state, placing the complete resurgence and modernisation of the Bastar division at its core following the elimination of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) this year.

Addressing the state, the Chief Minister highlighted that Bastar—once severely impacted by Maoist insurgency—is now celebrating freedom with Tiranga rallies reaching its remotest corners.

Emphasising that security camps have now evolved into hubs of public service and community enterprise ("Seva Dera"), the government announced key initiatives driving saturation-level development in the region.

Through flagship missions like ‘Niyad Nella Naar 2.0’ and ‘Bastar Munne Abhiyan’, 31 government schemes and 14 community amenities are reaching over 3.9 million residents.

To uplift nearly 10 lakh low-income families, a dedicated ₹4,824 crore Livelihood Upgrade Scheme is being rolled out.

Closed schools in conflict-affected belts have been revived alongside 36 newly sanctioned institutions, with Education Cities coming up in remote areas like Orchha and Jagdalguda.

Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan’, health profiles for over 3.4 million citizens have already been created.

A total of 461 solar-powered villages are being integrated into the main electrical grid, while 234 interior settlements are gaining road connectivity. Public transit has been expanded across 814 villages in Bastar and Sarguja through the Mukhyamantri Gramin Bus Sewa, supported by strategic rail expansions along the Rowghat–Jagdalpur corridor.

Bastar is being positioned on the global tourism map, with a modern tent city planned at the Chitrakote Waterfalls and ongoing promotions of tribal heritage through regional cultural platforms.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that with peace firmly restored, the double-engine governance model will continue to accelerate infrastructure, agriculture, and youth empowerment across Bastar and the entire state.