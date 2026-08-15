NCBC seeks report from Urban Affairs Ministry over reservation 'irregularities'

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has directed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to submit a detailed report on alleged irregularities in the appointment of candidates from reserved categories and discrepancies in reservation rosters, amid a broader government review of compliance with reservation norms.

The Commission has sought employment advertisements, selection committee reports, OBC certificates of appointees and roster registers for the past five years. It has also asked the ministry to provide details of action taken on the discrepancies identified and the officials found responsible.

The issue was raised during a review meeting between the NCBC and senior MoHUA officials in June. Sources said the Commission questioned the delay in setting up the ministry’s Reservation Cell in 2016, despite OBC reservation having been implemented in 1993.

The NCBC chairman also expressed displeasure over the ministry’s failure to provide complete information on reservation matters within the stipulated time.

“Without complete information and documents, how will the Commission investigate the matter,” the chairman asked, according to sources.