Peace is the path to development in Manipur, says CM Khemchand Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday said peace was essential for the state’s development, stressing the need for mutual trust and harmony among communities.

Hoisting the national flag at the First Manipur Rifles Ground, Singh said India was among the world’s fastest-growing economies, with rapid progress in infrastructure and manufacturing.

“The path of development for Manipur is through peace,” Singh said, adding that the Centre had taken several steps to improve the law and order situation and was holding talks with representatives of different communities.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced since May 2023 in ethnic clashes between the valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis living in the hill districts.