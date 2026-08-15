Peace is the path to development in Manipur, says CM Khemchand Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday said peace was essential for the state’s development, stressing the need for mutual trust and harmony among communities.
Hoisting the national flag at the First Manipur Rifles Ground, Singh said India was among the world’s fastest-growing economies, with rapid progress in infrastructure and manufacturing.
“The path of development for Manipur is through peace,” Singh said, adding that the Centre had taken several steps to improve the law and order situation and was holding talks with representatives of different communities.
At least 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced since May 2023 in ethnic clashes between the valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis living in the hill districts.
Following continued violence and the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Manipur was placed under President’s Rule on February 13, 2025. It was lifted on February 4 this year, after which Khemchand Singh became chief minister.
Singh said peace could be achieved only through mutual trust and by fostering “love among all communities”. He added that development projects were being undertaken across the state.
However, he acknowledged that incidents of violence continued to create apprehension about efforts to restore peace.
Condemning an attack in which two people were killed on Friday, Singh said the government would ensure that those responsible were arrested.
Two people were killed and two others injured after suspected militants opened fire at Langka Naga village in Kangpokpi district.
Singh said his government was committed to securing a better future for young people, empowering women, supporting farmers and entrepreneurs, and preserving Manipur’s cultural heritage.
(With inputs from PTI)