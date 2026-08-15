PM Modi urges citizens to identify and isolate 'intellectual Naxals' in Independence Day address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday warned against “intellectual Naxals” or “dimaagi Naxals”, whom he alleged had entrenched themselves in the system and continued to pose a threat to society by influencing policies. He urged citizens to “identify and isolate” them.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister said the country had succeeded in removing the armed Naxalism from the forests but warned that its ideological supporters were seeking opportunities to promote violence and anarchy.

"For years, people with a Maoist mindset had established themselves in the corridors of power. They had served as advisers on government committees and influenced public policy," he said.

He said we must not underestimate this challenge and need to remain even more vigilant.

He said decades of Naxalism and Maoist violence had destroyed the lives and aspirations of millions of young people, with over 3,500 police and security personnel killed in the conflict, a number much higher than the soldiers who are killed during wars.