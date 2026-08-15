PoK would be protesting to reunite with J&K had Article 370 stayed: Omar Abdullah in I-Day speech

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that the situation across the Line of Control (LoC) had vindicated the decision taken by J&K's leaders 80 years ago to join India, and renewed his pitch for the restoration of special status and statehood.

Omar said that had Article 370 not been revoked in 2019, people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would today be protesting to reunite with Jammu and Kashmir.

"Sare Jahan Se Achha, Hindustan Hamara; Hum Bulbulein Hain Iski, Yeh Gulistan Hamara," he said after unfurling the tricolour at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on India's 80th Independence Day.

"Today is a day of joy, a day of remembrance and a day of gratitude," the National Conference leader said, paying tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the nation.

Paying tribute to his grandfather and party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, along with local volunteers who resisted tribal raiders from across the border in 1947, the chief minister said thousands had sacrificed their lives to safeguard the territory before the Indian Army arrived.

Referring to the prevailing unrest in PoK, Omar said: "The circumstances today reinforce the belief that the decision taken by the leaders of J&K 80 years ago was the right one."

He recalled the sacrifice of the people of J&K, who raised the call of "Hamlavar Khabardar; Hum Kashmiri Hain, Tayyaar (Attackers beware, Kashmiris are prepared)", and those who made the supreme sacrifice in resisting the tribal invasion.

Expressing concern over the current plight of residents in PoK, who are facing a brutal crackdown by Pakistani troops, Omar reiterated that India considers them its own people, adding that the "J&K Assembly continues to keep seats vacant for them in the hope that one day the people of that part of J&K would be able to occupy those seats."

His comments came amid reportes of more than 90 civilians deaths amid Pakistani troops' crackdown in PoK since the outbreak of unrest in June.