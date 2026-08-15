Punjab women’s economic freedom to be focus of 2026, says CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday said 2026 would be the year of economic freedom for women in the state, with more than 65 lakh women already receiving financial assistance under the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna.
Mann made the announcement after unfurling the national Tricolour at the state-level function marking the 80th Independence Day at Cantt Board Stadium in the border town of Ferozepur.
Addressing the gathering, Mann said mothers and daughters were gaining the freedom to spend their own money according to their wishes. He said 74.59 lakh women had registered under the scheme and Rs 2,274 crore had been transferred as Satkar Raashi to the bank accounts of 65.62 lakh women.
“2026 is the year of freedom and empowerment for the women of Punjab. Our mothers and daughters have gained the freedom to spend their own money according to their own wishes under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna. So far, 74. 59 lakh women have been registered and an amount of Rs 2,274 crore as Satkar Raashi has been transferred into the bank accounts of 65. 62 lakh women. I appeal to all the remaining women to get themselves registered and avail the benefits of this scheme.”
Mann said the government was extending the focus on empowerment through education and healthcare, employment for youth, canal water for fields, the fight against drugs and public safety while preserving peace, brotherhood and communal harmony.
Remembering the contribution of Punjab’s border population, he said, “The services rendered by the people living along the border to the nation and Punjab will always be remembered.”
Recalling the human cost of Partition, Mann said, “Millions of families were forced to leave their homes and hearths. Even today, every Punjabi prays for open access to visit our sacred Gurdwaras and shrines that were left across the border.”
Highlighting Punjab’s contribution to the freedom struggle, Mann said, “ `` More than 80% of those who embraced the gallows, endured life imprisonment or suffered the harsh punishment of exile in Kala Pani were Punjabis.”
Issuing a warning to forces attempting to disturb Punjab’s peace and brotherhood, Mann said, “Punjabis will not allow forces inimical to Punjab to raise their heads.”
On the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojna, Mann said more than four lakh pilgrims had undertaken journeys to Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi and Amritsar. He said pilgrimages were also being facilitated to Haridwar-Rishikesh, Sri Khatu Shyam-Salasar Balaji and Mathura-Vrindavan.
“We are extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to celebrate the 650th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj. A budget of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for year-long commemorative programmes.”
On healthcare, Mann said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provided every family with cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh. More than three lakh patients had received cashless treatment worth Rs 1,100 crore, he said.
He said 1,090 Aam Aadmi Clinics were operational across the state, with around 92,000 people seeking treatment every day. The clinics had recorded a footfall of around six crore patients, he said.
Mann said Punjab had surpassed Kerala and emerged as the number one state in the education sector.
“As many as 882 students from government schools cleared NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), while 361 students cleared JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Mains and 64 students cleared JEE Advanced. In 2021, merely 80 students were able to clear the NEET examination. Batches of principals and teachers are being sent to Singapore, Finland and Ahmedabad for training, while Schools of Eminence are helping children turn their dreams into reality.”
He said bus services were being provided to 15,000 girls for commuting to and from school and private schools would not be allowed to increase fees by more than five per cent. This, he said, had brought relief to more than 32 lakh students studying in 7,800 private schools.
On the Meri Rasoi Scheme, Mann said ration kits were being distributed along with wheat to 40 lakh needy families. Each kit contains 2 kg pulses, 2 kg sugar, 1 kg salt, 200 grams turmeric powder and one litre of mustard oil.
Mann said the state government had spent Rs 7,200 crore to ensure canal water reached every field. The area under canal irrigation had increased from 26 per cent to 80 per cent, with canal water reaching 60.30 lakh acres compared with 20.89 lakh acres in 2022.
“For the first time in the history of the state, canal water has reached the fields of 1,587 villages that had never seen canal water. Farmers are also being supplied power to agricultural fields during the daytime,” he added.
On the fight against drugs, Mann said Yudh Nashean Virudh had completed 500 days. He said 56,394 cases had been registered against drug traffickers and more than 75,000 traffickers had been put behind bars.
On employment, he said, “Our government has provided more than 69,000 government jobs to the youth purely on the basis of merit. All these jobs have been given through a completely transparent ‘No Cash, No Farmaish’ system.”