Punjab women’s economic freedom to be focus of 2026, says CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday said 2026 would be the year of economic freedom for women in the state, with more than 65 lakh women already receiving financial assistance under the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna.

Mann made the announcement after unfurling the national Tricolour at the state-level function marking the 80th Independence Day at Cantt Board Stadium in the border town of Ferozepur.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said mothers and daughters were gaining the freedom to spend their own money according to their wishes. He said 74.59 lakh women had registered under the scheme and Rs 2,274 crore had been transferred as Satkar Raashi to the bank accounts of 65.62 lakh women.

“2026 is the year of freedom and empowerment for the women of Punjab. Our mothers and daughters have gained the freedom to spend their own money according to their own wishes under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna. So far, 74. 59 lakh women have been registered and an amount of Rs 2,274 crore as Satkar Raashi has been transferred into the bank accounts of 65. 62 lakh women. I appeal to all the remaining women to get themselves registered and avail the benefits of this scheme.”

Mann said the government was extending the focus on empowerment through education and healthcare, employment for youth, canal water for fields, the fight against drugs and public safety while preserving peace, brotherhood and communal harmony.