Restoring J&K's special status, statehood essential to strengthen federalism: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday renewed his demand for the restoration of the region's special status and statehood, saying the move was essential to protect the country's federal structure.

Addressing the main Independence Day function at the Bakshi Stadium here, Abdullah maintained that if Jammu and Kashmir's special position under Article 370 had not been revoked in 2019, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would today be protesting to reunite with Jammu and Kashmir.

Paying tributes to National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and local volunteers who resisted invaders from across the border in 1947, the chief minister said thousands sacrificed their lives to safeguard the territory before the Indian Army arrived.

"When I see the situation across the border and the Line of Control, I realise that our ancestors who said 'hamlavar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain tayyar' (Attackers beware, Kashmiris are prepared) were right. I realise that 80 years ago, the decision (of joining India) our leaders took for us was the right decision," Abdullah said, recalling NC leader Master Abdul Aziz, who was killed in Muzaffarabad while trying to stop the Pakistan army-backed tribal invasion.

Expressing concern over the current plight of residents in PoK, Abdullah reiterated that India considers them its own people and highlighted that seats remain reserved for representatives from PoK in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in the hope that they will one day occupy them.

"If our situation had not been altered in 2019, the people of that part of Jammu and Kashmir across the LoC would have been protesting to reunite with us," he said and stressed that restoring Jammu and Kashmir's original constitutional guarantees and statehood is vital for renewing the spirit of Indian federalism.