Space is now thrown open to all

BENGALURU: The successful launch of the three-stage Vikram-1 rocket by private space start-up Skyroot Aerospace, and NASA’s invitation to ISRO in the Moon Base Mission, has enhanced the aspirations of the private firms in the space segment in India.

Private companies are now looking at launching smaller satellites into space for specific missions, specifically catering to agriculture, fueling and refueling, hyper-spectral imaging, and quicker, low-cost launches.

Private agencies are also looking at partnering with national and international space agencies in clearing space debris, one of the primary goals of the entire space fraternity. They are also working on addressing the environmental aspects in the space sector using flexible, reusable, carbon neutral materials. Programmes are also being redesigned to bring back rockets at the end of the mission cycle so that they do not add to space debris.

Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO and Co-founder of Dhruva Space, said Skyroot’s success is a significant milestone for the entire Indian space ecosystem because it builds trust. This will increase global confidence in India as a serious space technology destination.

International customers will now look at India not just as a source of engineering talent, but as a place where complete space missions, from satellites to launch and operations, can be executed. It will also open up opportunities for global partnerships, supply chain collaborations, and deeper technology co-development, he said.