Youth are demographic dividend, can become burden if not guided properly: Mohan Bhagwat

NAGPUR: Describing youth as a demographic dividend, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the nation will benefit immensely if they are handled properly; otherwise, there could be a burden on society in the future.

In his second interaction with Gen Z within ten days, Bhagwat also noted that youth will advance in age after 30 years, and advised them not to think only of themselves but also to be considerate towards the needs of future generations.

The event was organised by the Lokmat media group in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

He said the country's youth must first understand that Bharat is different from countries such as the US, Australia, China and New Zealand, and should frame its own yardsticks for development and progress.

"The youth are a demographic dividend. We will benefit greatly if they are handled properly; otherwise, there will be a burden on society. The youth are going to be earning people. Employment is not only jobs, but also those who do labour work, and it needs to be treated with respect," he said.

He said Bharat has an obligation to show the world the future path through its vision and help it find balance, asserting that the country needs to develop a thought process suited to its own circumstances.

"The world, due to its imperfect vision, is stumbling. It is our obligation as part of Bharat to show the world the future path through our vision and balance it. We need to prepare for it," Bhagwat added.

Drawing a parallel with a huge tricolour hoisted after considerable efforts at the event, the Sarsanghchalak said people should think about what the national flag represents and how much effort would be required to take Bharat to a higher position.

"It is our obligation. We should not compare ourselves with others," he added.