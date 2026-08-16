Air India Express apologises to Tripura woman over ‘inappropriate treatment’ of autistic son

GUWAHATI: Air India Express has apologised to a Tripura woman over the “inappropriate treatment” allegedly meted out to her 30-year-old autistic son by two airline staff members at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Saturday.

Dr Ratnabali Ray Sengupta had brought the “deeply distressing incident” to the airline’s notice. She said she was travelling to Kolkata with her husband, who is a heart patient, and their son.

“Before security checking when I was waiting, two airline staff members…reprimanded me because my son was making involuntary sounds, a behaviour associated with his autism but he was not violent,” Sengupta wrote.

“I was told that the pilot might remove us from the aircraft, that fellow passengers could object to our journey, and that I should give my son sleeping medication. These remarks caused me immense mental distress and fear throughout the journey,” she further wrote.

Sengupta said her son made some sounds during the flight but no passenger or cabin crew member raised any objection. She called the behaviour of the two staff members “insensitive and discriminatory” and said persons with autism and other disabilities had the same right to travel with dignity and access necessary medical and educational services.

The woman said she was travelling to Kolkata for her husband’s treatment and that of their son.

“I never faced such a situation, although I was asked during earlier travels if my son could become violent,” she said, adding, “He cooperates and does not become violent.”

In its reply, Air India Express expressed regret over the distress caused to the family and acknowledged that the experience must have been upsetting.

“Please accept our heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience and emotional distress you experienced. Air India Express is committed to treating all guests with dignity, respect, and empathy, and we regret that your experience did not reflect these values,” the airline said.

“We have taken note of your feedback concerning the interaction with the concerned staff members. Your comments have been shared with the relevant team for review and appropriate sensitization measures…” the airline further said.