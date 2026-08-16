Bangladesh says PM Tarique Rahman will visit India only after 'conducive environment' created for Hasina's extradition

Bangladesh on Sunday said India needs to create a "conducive environment" for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's possible visit to New Delhi for the BRICS summit in September, with Dhaka linking the issue to its demand for the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The comments came amid uncertainties over Rahman's visit to New Delhi for the BRICS summit on September 12-13.

Rahman met Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi last week, and sought former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's extradition to Bangladesh. But there was no clarity on whether he would visit New Delhi.

“We have made our position clear on this matter. We are of the view that an appropriate environment needs to be created for this visit,” Bangladesh's foreign ministry spokesperson Shahidul Karim was quoted as saying by the Daily Star newspaper on Sunday.

By an "appropriate environment", Karim highlighted the issue of Bangladesh seeking Hasina's extradition, according to BDnews24 media portal.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have witnessed strain after Hasina virtually addressed the press on August 5 in New Delhi, where she said she is determined to return home in December to put the country on the "right track" by restoring democracy, notwithstanding the risk of facing the threat of imprisonment or a death sentence.