BJP files police complaints against Sonia Gandhi over alleged disrespect to Vande Mataram

The BJP on Sunday lodged police complaints against senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Bengaluru and Mangaluru over allegations that she showed disrespect to the national song Vande Mataram during an Independence Day event.

In Bengaluru, the BJP Yuva Morcha filed a complaint at the Malleshwaram police station, alleging that Gandhi had insulted and attempted to interrupt the presentation of Vande Mataram. The youth wing sought legal action against her.

The Yuva Morcha also staged a protest near the BJP state headquarters, with its state president and MLA Dheeraj Muniraju demanding that Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologise to the people of the country. He said the protest would continue until they did so.

In its complaint, the BJP Yuva Morcha said Vande Mataram played an important role in India's freedom struggle and is now the national song. It claimed that the song is required to be accorded the same respect as the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

The complaint referred to a video of an Independence Day flag-hoisting event attended by Gandhi, alleging that she displayed disrespect while Vande Mataram was being presented and deliberately attempted to interrupt it.

The BJP sought action under Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging that Gandhi's conduct amounted to an insult to the national song and could disturb public peace.