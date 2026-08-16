BJP leaders continue attack on Sonia Gandhi over her reaction to stop Vande Mataram song at Congress Headquarter

In the same post, Malviya further wrote, "When its each words are sung, they evoke not just the land, but the rivers, fields, soil and spirit of Bharat. It carries the memory of sacrifice and the unmistakable yearning for freedom. Few songs possess the power to turn patriotism from an idea into an emotion felt deep within the soul".

In an apparent reference to the Congress, he also said, "You can debate politics. You can disagree over ideology. But treating a song that has stirred the patriotic imagination of generations with anything less than reverence is a different matter altogether".

In another post, Malviya alleged, "For the first time, the entire ‘Vande Mataram’ was sung at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day. After the initial stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung, Sonia Gandhi became agitated and asked for the rendition to be stopped rather than played in full. Rahul Gandhi too appeared to signal that it should end".

He further added, "They were told to let it continue. The message was clear; the complete National Song is now to be respected under the new legal framework, and intentional obstruction or disturbance can invite serious consequences. They eventually fell in line, and Vande Mataram was sung in full".

Criticising the Congress further, Malviya alleged, "For decades, the Gandhi's and the Congress party have displayed an uneasy relationship with the idea of a culturally confident, civilisationally rooted India. That discomfort stood exposed, ironically, on Independence Day".