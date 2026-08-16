BSF jawan arrested in Punjab for allegedly killing wife, staging death as accident

CHANDIGARH: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan on leave was arrested by Punjab Police for allegedly killing his wife and trying to make her death appear accidental by claiming that she had fallen from the roof.

The accused, identified as Amarjit Singh, allegedly told his wife’s family that she had fallen from the roof of their house and was taken to Civil Hospital in Hajipur. When her family, including her father Ram Chand, reached the hospital, they found her dead and noticed several injury marks on her body.

The injuries raised suspicion among the family members. In his complaint to police, Ram Chand alleged that his daughter Rama had been beaten and killed by Singh and that the claim about her falling from the roof was an attempt to divert suspicion.

Around 4 am on the intervening night of August 13 and 14, Ram Chand was informed that Amarjit Singh had called to say Rama had fallen from the roof and had been taken to Civil Hospital in Hajipur.

A case has been registered against Amarjit Singh of Shekhamatta village in Hoshiarpur district on the complaint of Rama’s father. Rama had been married to Singh for about 12 years. The FIR stated that she was allegedly subjected to harassment and physical assault by her husband after their marriage and was allegedly beaten and killed by him.

Police have also registered a case against Singh’s uncle Kuldeep Kuki and aunt Sonia. They are yet to be arrested and are reportedly on the run.

Hajipur Police Station House Officer Inspector Harprem Singh said Amarjit Singh had been arrested and further investigation was underway.

Rama’s body was handed over to her family.