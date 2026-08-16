Centre approves Rs 1,419 crore for long-pending Qadian-Beas railway line in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: With less than six months left for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the BJP-led Union government has approved a detailed estimate of Rs 1,419.05 crore for the 39.68-km Qadian-Beas broad gauge railway line in Punjab.

The British-era project was first approved in 1928-29 by the then North-Western Railway, and construction had progressed substantially by the early 1930s before it was discontinued.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister of state for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said the project was formally revived in June 2026 at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,400 crore. The latest Railway Board sanction has placed the detailed estimate at Rs 1,400 crore, he said.

“During my tenure as Union minister, I repeatedly took up the matter with the railway ministry and officials and pushed for the defreezing of the project so that this long-pending rail link could move towards implementation. In June 2026, the government formally announced the revival of the 39.68-km Qadian-Beas line at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,400 crore. The latest Railway Board sanction has placed the detailed estimate at Rs 1,400 crore.”

Bittu said the railway line would pass through Qadian, Dhapai, Ghuman, Butala, Sathiala and Beas, connecting several underserved areas of the Majha region to the railway network.

“The railway line will pass through Qadian, Dhapai, Ghuman, Butala, Sathiala and Beas, bringing several previously underserved areas of the Majha region onto the railway network. The benefits of the project will extend well beyond the immediate alignment. Gurdaspur and Batala will gain substantially from improved access to the railway network through the Qadian corridor, while Beas will provide an important connectivity point towards the wider railway network. This will make movement of people, agricultural produce, traders, students and pilgrims easier besides strengthening economic linkages between towns and villages of the Majha region," Bittu said.