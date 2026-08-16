ChatGPT to the rescue: Goa man uses AI hack to find lost footwear outside Ujjain temple

PANAJI: Proving that artificial intelligence can find goofy solutions to routine problems, a Goa-based man used ChatGPT to resolve every temple visitor's challenge: finding one specific pair of shoes in a sea of footwear.

Shubhang Borkar turned his phone into a scanning device outside the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, sharing snapshots of footwear with the chatbot until it flagged his missing pair.

Borkar shared a video of his AI experiment titled "Used ChatGPT to find my lost clogs" on Instagram four days ago.

The video shows how Borkar, who described himself as "hacker on weekdays (cybersec), explorer on weekends", used the AI chatbot to identify his footwear after failing to pick it out from the crowded shoe racks outside the temple.