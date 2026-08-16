CJP says three sets of questions on youth protests were rejected in Lok Sabha

Three sets of questions on the Cockroach Janta Party-led youth protests, including issues related to NEET-UG 2026, paper leaks and police action against demonstrators, were disallowed in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said on Sunday.

In a post on X, Das said Lok Sabha MP Matheswaran V S of the DMK had sought answers from the Union Home Ministry and the Union Education Ministry through three sets of questions, bearing notice reference numbers 101799 and 101801.

The questions sought information on refund of application fees for NEET-UG 2026, growing public distrust in the government, denial of drinking water and sanitation facilities to CJP protesters in Delhi, the government's engagement with protesting students and youth, student welfare, paper leaks and education reforms, and the treatment of citizens exercising their fundamental right to peaceful protest, Das said.

But "very bizarre justifications" were given for rejecting "perfectly legitimate questions", he said.

Das said the questions were disallowed citing Rule 41(2), including clauses (i), (iv), (v), (xviii) and (xxii).

Under Rule 41(2) of the Lok Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, questions have to meet certain admissibility conditions.

Clause (i) says a question should be clearly and precisely expressed and not be too general or incapable of a specific answer; Clause (iv) bars arguments, inferences, imputations, epithets or defamatory statements; and Clause (v) bars questions seeking an expression of opinion or the solution of an abstract legal question or hypothetical proposition.

Clause (xviii) bars questions seeking information on matters under adjudication by a court, while Clause (xxii) says questions should not ordinarily seek information on matters under consideration by a Parliamentary Committee.

When contacted, Matheswaran confirmed that the questions had been disallowed and said he received the information through the Lok Sabha members' portal.