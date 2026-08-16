Congress accuses Amit Shah of using 'Vande Mataram' row to divert attention from government failures

The Congress on Sunday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his demand for an apology from the party over the alleged interruption of Vande Mataram, accusing him of using the controversy to divert attention from what it called the "colossal failures" of Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed Shah as someone who insulted B R Ambedkar on the floor of the Rajya Sabha on December 17, 2024, and who belongs to an ideology that did not see fit to unfurl the tricolour at its organisation's headquarters till January 2002.

"A man who insulted Dr Ambedkar on the floor of the Rajya Sabha on Dec 17, 2024. A man who belongs to an ideology that did not see fit to unfurl the tiranga at its headquarters till Jan 2002. A man who orchestrated the Delhi Police's brutalities on peacefully protesting youth.

"Such a man is now demanding an apology from the Congress to divert attention away from the real issues of the day and away from the colossal failures of his and his Sahib's," Ramesh said in a post on X.

His remarks came after Shah accused the Congress of insulting the national song, "Vande Mataram", and demanded that the party apologise to people and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who wrote the song.

Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said when lathis rained down for chanting "Vande Mataram", it was the Congress that had sounded the bugle of freedom through this song.

"At that time, people associated with the Sangh either fled with their tails tucked between their legs or wagged their tails to please their British masters," Khera said.

Several Congress leaders also shared on social media Ramesh's speech in the Rajya Sabha on December 10, 2025, during a debate marking 150 years of "Vande Mataram".

Participating in the debate, Ramesh had accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of distorting history and insulting freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country.

"Those who have spoken from the other side have proved.... They wanted to be historians, but they have become 'distorions'," Ramesh had said in the Rajya Sabha.

He had given details of letters exchanged between people, such as Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, Rajendra Prasad and Jawaharlal Nehru, over "Vande Mataram".

"Rajendra Prasad wrote to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on September 28, 1937, raising concerns and worries prevalent in large sections of our political system on Vande Mataram, and requesting Patel that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) take a stand. Was it appeasement? Are you accusing Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Patel of appeasement?" Ramesh had asked the ruling party members.