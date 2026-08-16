Haryana seals Khanauri border ahead of farmers’ march to Delhi

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police on Saturday sealed the Punjab-Haryana border at Khanauri as farmers from Punjab began a 228-km-long ‘Kisan Bachao Padyatra’ from the Khanauri-Data Singhwala border to Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The march is scheduled to reach Delhi on August 29 and is aimed at opposing the proposed India-US trade deal and raising other demands.

Security was tightened at the border with five-layer barricading as hundreds of farmers gathered on the Punjab side.

The immediate flashpoint is the Khanauri border between Jind in Haryana and Sangrur in Punjab, where barricades have been erected and traffic restrictions imposed to prevent farmers from Punjab from entering Haryana.

The Haryana Police have deployed multi-layered barricades, concrete blocks, metal barriers and riot-control personnel. The Jind Police and local administration are closely monitoring the situation and have advised commuters to follow directions issued by the authorities.

Jind Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said the farmer bodies had not received permission for the march and the farmers would not be allowed to enter Haryana and proceed towards Delhi.

“A large police force has been deployed near the Narwana canal bridge and concrete barricades, water cannons and riot control vehicles have been positioned to deal with any attempt to breach the security,” he said, adding that vehicles travelling to and from Punjab at the Khanauri border had been diverted to alternative routes.