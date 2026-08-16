Himachal rains disrupt life: 118 roads blocked, orange alert in five districts

Torrential rains continued to disrupt normal life in Himachal Pradesh, with 118 roads blocked across the state as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in five districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Kangra witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall since Saturday evening, with Dharamshala recording 96.2 mm, Palampur 55 mm and Kangra 34.6 mm of rain.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Mandi reported the highest number of road closures at 48, followed by Kullu with 32, Chamba 11, Sirmaur eight, Shimla seven, Kangra six, Una four and Lahaul and Spiti two.

The rains have also disrupted 216 water supply schemes and damaged or affected 19 power transformers, officials said.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 30, rain-related incidents have claimed 79 lives in the state, including 14 deaths in landslides and one in a flash flood. The state has suffered estimated losses of Rs 972 crore, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)