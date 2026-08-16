Indian 80th Independence Day celebrations in New York area sets Guinness World Record

CHANDIGARH: India’s 80th Independence Day was celebrated across the New York tri-state area through a series of events, highlighted by a Guinness World Record in New Jersey where more than 1,300 US flags, encircled by Indian Tricolours, were arranged to form the number “250” in tribute to America’s semiquincentennial anniversary. The celebrations also included a parade in Queens attended by New York City’s Indian-origin Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

A Guinness World Record for the “Largest Flagpole Number” was set at Veterans Memorial Park in Parsippany, New Jersey, on Saturday, in a joint celebration of India’s 80th Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the United States. The event was led by the Consulate General of India in New York in partnership with the Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE, with support from Indian technology company Zoho.

The record-setting event was among several programmes held across the New York tri-state area and other parts of the US to mark India’s Independence Day.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York read, “Guinness World Record @GWR for the ‘Largest Flagpole Number’ in a Special Celebration of India@80 & America@250! The Consulate General of India, New York joined hands with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) @FIANYNJCTNE with the support of @Zoho, as the Indian-American community made history in New Jersey by setting the Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Flagpole Number.’

“Hon’ble Lt. Governor of New Jersey Dr. Dale G. Caldwell @DaleCaldwell, U.S. Congresswoman Analilia Mejia @Analilia_Mejia, Consul General @binaysrikant76, Parsippany Mayor Pulkit Desai and other elected leaders and members of the community joined the celebration of India–U.S. friendship. Special thanks to Mr. Ankur Vaidya @ankurbvaidya, Chairman, FIA, and Mr. Sreekanth Akkapalli, President, FIA, for leading this remarkable community effort, and to Zoho for its support in making this Guinness World Record achievement possible,” it further stated.

“Held at the intersection of India@80 and America@250, the event was a memorable expression of India-US friendship and of the Indian-American community’s enduring contribution to bringing the two nations and their peoples closer together,” a statement by the organisers stated.

In a series of posts by the Consulate General, another post stated, “The iconic @EmpireStateBldg illuminated the New York City skyline in the colours of the Indian Tricolour to mark the 80th Independence Day of India. DCG Vishal Harsh joined the special lighting ceremony organised by @FIANYNJCTNE in collaboration with @EmpireStateBldg. A fitting celebration of India’s Independence Day in the heart of New York City.”