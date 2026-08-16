Indian 80th Independence Day celebrations in New York area sets Guinness World Record

CHANDIGARH: India’s 80th Independence Day was celebrated across the New York tri-state area through a series of events, highlighted by a Guinness World Record in New Jersey where more than 1,300 US flags, encircled by Indian Tricolours, were arranged to form the number “250” in tribute to America’s semiquincentennial anniversary. The celebrations also included a parade in Queens attended by New York City’s Indian-origin Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
A Guinness World Record for the “Largest Flagpole Number” was set at Veterans Memorial Park in Parsippany, New Jersey, on Saturday, in a joint celebration of India’s 80th Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the United States. The event was led by the Consulate General of India in New York in partnership with the Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE, with support from Indian technology company Zoho.
The record-setting event was among several programmes held across the New York tri-state area and other parts of the US to mark India’s Independence Day.
In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York read, “Guinness World Record @GWR for the ‘Largest Flagpole Number’ in a Special Celebration of India@80 & America@250! The Consulate General of India, New York joined hands with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) @FIANYNJCTNE with the support of @Zoho, as the Indian-American community made history in New Jersey by setting the Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Flagpole Number.’
“Hon’ble Lt. Governor of New Jersey Dr. Dale G. Caldwell @DaleCaldwell, U.S. Congresswoman Analilia Mejia @Analilia_Mejia, Consul General @binaysrikant76, Parsippany Mayor Pulkit Desai and other elected leaders and members of the community joined the celebration of India–U.S. friendship. Special thanks to Mr. Ankur Vaidya @ankurbvaidya, Chairman, FIA, and Mr. Sreekanth Akkapalli, President, FIA, for leading this remarkable community effort, and to Zoho for its support in making this Guinness World Record achievement possible,” it further stated.
“Held at the intersection of India@80 and America@250, the event was a memorable expression of India-US friendship and of the Indian-American community’s enduring contribution to bringing the two nations and their peoples closer together,” a statement by the organisers stated.
In a series of posts by the Consulate General, another post stated, “The iconic @EmpireStateBldg illuminated the New York City skyline in the colours of the Indian Tricolour to mark the 80th Independence Day of India. DCG Vishal Harsh joined the special lighting ceremony organised by @FIANYNJCTNE in collaboration with @EmpireStateBldg. A fitting celebration of India’s Independence Day in the heart of New York City.”
Meanwhile, New York Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, who joined the Queens India Day Parade in Floral Park, wrote on X, “Today, I was back in Floral Park for the Queens India Day Parade — this time as the first Indian American mayor of New York City. It was an experience I will never forget. Mayor David Dinkins once described our city as a gorgeous mosaic. Today, I saw that mosaic in the Hindus and Christians, Muslims and Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs across the Indian diaspora who have helped make our city what it is. To all of them, I say: it is an honor to do that work alongside you. Happy Indian Independence Day!”
The Indian Consulate in New York and the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations also hosted flag-hoisting ceremonies attended by large numbers of members of the Indian diaspora. At Times Square, the Indian Tricolour was unfurled during an annual celebration hosted by the FIA, featuring cultural performances that showcased India’s heritage and the enduring India-US partnership.
While prominent landmarks, including the Empire State Building in New York and Prudential Centre in Boston, were also illuminated in the colours of the Indian Tricolour.
Ahead of Independence Day, governors of several US states issued proclamations declaring August 15 as “India Day” in their respective jurisdictions. US senators, governors, lawmakers, cities and towns also hailed the contributions of the Indian-American community to the country’s economic, cultural and educational life and highlighted the strong bilateral relationship.
The FIA will host its 44th India Day Parade on Madison Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday. The annual event features floats, tableaux and cultural performances and draws thousands of members of the Indian diaspora. This year’s parade will feature the cast of the popular Indian television show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ as chief guests and grand marshals.
The New York tri-state area refers to the greater metropolitan region of New York City that extends across three states: New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The event was attended by members of the Indian-American community, elected representatives and business and community leaders. New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell, US Congresswoman Analilia Mejia, Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan and Parsippany Mayor Pulkit Desai addressed the event.