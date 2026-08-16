JPSC-JSSC aspirants burn effigies of Soren, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi over exam row, threaten CM house siege

The agitation by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Jharkhand intensified on Sunday, with protesting students burning effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and threatening to lay siege to the Chief Minister’s residence in Ranchi on August 20 if their demands are not met.

The protesters, who are on the 23rd day of their agitation against alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), have given the state government until August 18 to act on their demands.

They have demanded cancellation of the JSSC CGL and JPSC 11th to 13th examinations, a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities and scrapping of examinations conducted through the TDPL agency. They have also threatened to seek Soren’s resignation if their demands remain unaddressed.

“If our demands are not met by the 18th, the Chief Minister's residence will be surrounded on 20 August. We will sit there and demand our rights, and if our rights are not granted, resignations will also be demanded,” the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch said in a post.