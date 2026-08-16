Kiren Rijiju clarifies PM Modi’s ‘Dimagi Naxals’ remark, says was not aimed at opposition leaders

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday rejected the opposition's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' remarks, saying the term was not aimed at opposition leaders but at those who support Maoists, reject the Constitution, back separatists or seek to sever the North East from the rest of India.

In a post on social media platform X, Kiren Rijiju clarified that "Dimagi Naxals" refers only to those who support Maoists and reject the Indian Constitution, those who stand with separatists and support Article 370, and those who advocate cutting off the Chicken's Neck corridor to separate the North-East from India.

"PM @narendramodi ji didn't say opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals. Only following are Dimagi Naxals: 1. Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution. 2. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370. 4. Who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India," said Rijiju.

Rijiju's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed how the country has successfully uprooted naxalism from the country, remembering the sacrifice of thousands of martyred security personnel on the 80th Independence Day while addressing the nation on the iconic ramparts of Red Fort.

In his address, he emphasised that while the Naxals who took up arms in the jungle have been eliminated, there are also 'dimagi naxals', who are in various parts of the country and need to be "identified and isolated" so the youth of the country can be brought together for a developed India.

"For years, people with Maoist thinking were there in public life, even in government committees this thinking had affected various institutions and initiatives. My dear countrymen, we have been able to curb and free the country from 'hathariya naxal' (armed naxal). Even if these naxals are gone, but the 'dimagi naxal' (people with naxal thinking), are looking for an opportunity, looking to see ways of violence, and trying to drag the country to a wrong path. We need to identify these dimagi naxal, isolate them, and bring the youth together for a developed country," PM Modi said.