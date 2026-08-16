Licensed pistol goes off during security screening at Varanasi airport, two injured

A licensed pistol carried by a passenger went off during security screening at Varanasi airport on Sunday morning, injuring a female security staff member and another person.
Both injured individuals were taken to a private hospital for treatment.
According to a statement issued by DCP Gomti Zone, the passenger, identified as Kamlesh Rai, a resident of Azamgarh district, had arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport with his wife to board Air India Express flight IX1810 to Mumbai.
Rai was carrying a licensed pistol. Police said the weapon accidentally discharged while it and its ammunition were being inspected during the security check.
The female security personnel sustained an injury to her leg, while another person standing nearby was hit on the thumb. Both were subsequently taken to a private hospital, the statement said.
Senior police officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Gomti Zone) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pindra), along with other officials, reached the airport after being alerted to the incident.
Police said the site was being inspected and further details were being collected. Necessary legal action is being taken in connection with the incident, the statement added.
(With inputs from PTI)