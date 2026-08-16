Licensed pistol goes off during security screening at Varanasi airport, two injured

A licensed pistol carried by a passenger went off during security screening at Varanasi airport on Sunday morning, injuring a female security staff member and another person.

Both injured individuals were taken to a private hospital for treatment.

According to a statement issued by DCP Gomti Zone, the passenger, identified as Kamlesh Rai, a resident of Azamgarh district, had arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport with his wife to board Air India Express flight IX1810 to Mumbai.

Rai was carrying a licensed pistol. Police said the weapon accidentally discharged while it and its ammunition were being inspected during the security check.