NTA to re-conduct UGC-NET English, Commerce, Sociology papers over errors, repeated questions

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the UGC-NET 2026 examinations for English, Commerce and Sociology after a committee found multiple factual, typographical and translation errors in the question papers.

The three papers were among 87 subjects for which the UGC-NET examination was conducted between June 22 and June 30. The re-examination for English and Commerce will be held on September 9, while the Sociology paper will be conducted on September 10.

According to an official NTA release, the agency received multiple complaints from candidates who appeared for the three papers and subsequently constituted a committee to examine the concerns.

The committee found several errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the wording of questions, grammatical and gender-number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes and non-standard terms for established concepts. It also found that a significant number of questions had been repeated from previous examinations.

The committee recommended re-conducting the three papers in the interest of ensuring a fair and error-free examination.

The NTA said the extent of the defects meant they could not be addressed merely by dropping questions after the challenge process. It therefore decided to conduct the three papers afresh.