One died, 20 devotees seriously injured as Canter-Truck touched high-voltage power line at Karnal in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: One person was electrocuted and 20 others were injured when a canter-truck carrying fifty devotees to Gogamedi in Rajasthan from Karnal in Haryana on a pilgrimage came in contact with a high-voltage power line in Karnal.

As per the police the incident occurred on Saturday night when the canter carrying over 50 pilgrims struck a high-voltage live wire near the mini bypass in Gharaunda in Karnal, causing burn and other injuries to over 20 people including men, women and children a few of them are stated to be critical condition, also one person was electrocuted and thus he died in the incident. On hearing the cries of the pilgrims, a local rushed to help.

A police official said the canter had a metal pipe fitted onto an extra frame on top of the vehicle which touched an overhead high-voltage power line. The injured have been admitted to government hospitals in Karnal and Panipat.