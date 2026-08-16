PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and said he was as extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision and dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

Vajpayee, the first BJP leader to become prime minister, was born December 25, 1924, in Gwalior and died August 16, 2018, in New Delhi.

"Remembering Atal Ji on his 'Punya Tithi'. An extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision, he dedicated his life to the service of our nation," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said Vajpayee's words and efforts inspired generations, and his leadership strengthened the country.

"His focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us.