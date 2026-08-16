Rahul Gandhi backs students who protested paper leaks, says their voices 'cannot be silenced'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday praised the courage of students who protested against alleged paper leaks and faced police action, particularly the girls who he said were subjected to "misbehavior, verbal abuse and violence" by "BJP goons".

Gandhi shared on social media a video of his interaction with students who had protested last month seeking then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the issue of paper leaks and faced alleged police excesses on July 20.

Gandhi heard the students' experiences of police "brutality" and "harassment" that followed after they raised their voice.

The interaction between Gandhi and the students took place earlier this month.

In a post in Hindi along with the video, Gandhi said, "The courage and resilience with which India's youngsters have stood firm against Modiji's violent regime, demanding accountability, is commendable."