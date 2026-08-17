After 105-km foot journey, Kanwaria reaches Deoghar temple, seeks cancellation of JPSC-JSSC exam

RANCHI: A Kanwariya (devotee) from Bihar reached Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar after undertaking a gruelling 105-km foot journey from Sultanganj to pray for the cancellation of JPSC and JSSC examinations and a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities.
He carried a placard stating – “O Bholenath, JPSC-JSSC ki pariksha radda karwaiye aur CBI se jaanch karwaiye” (Oh Lord Shiva! Please get the JPSC-JSSC exams cancelled and have them investigated by the CBI). It also stated, “Oh Lord Shiva! Give strength to our voice and bless us with justice".
"Jharkhand being also an integral part of India; therefore, every Indian should stand in solidarity with the demands of the protesting students," said the Kanwariya Shreyansh, a student from Begusarai.
Shreyansh said that despite the entire country being devotional in this month of ‘Shrawan,’ thousands of students have not been able to do ‘jalabhishek’ (offer water to Lord Shiva) due to the ongoing protest in Ranchi.
“If the government agrees to their demand, thousands of protesting students will come and offer ‘jalabhishek’ to Lord Shiva in Deoghar,” he said.
“Even though I am coming from Sultanganj, I am not carrying ‘jal’ (holy water); the day the students’ demands will be fulfilled, I will come along with those students and perform ‘jalabhishek’ to Lord Shiva,” he said.
As the agitation of students enter 24th day on Monday, they are adamant on their demands. The students are scheduled to hold fresh talks with the state government on Monday.
The JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch, the banner under which the students are protesting, is ready for the talks.
“We will definitely attend the talks as we want to resolve the issue through dialogue. We are firm on two demands: a CBI probe into irregularities in recruitment examinations and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination,” said JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch Leader Ravindra Paswan.
Earlier on Sunday, the protesters burnt effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing the JMM-Congress alliance of failing to take concrete action on their demands. Later, the state government invited the protesters for another round of talks at 2.00 pm on Monday.
The students also gave an ultimatum to the state government, warning that if their demands are not met, they will lay siege to the CM’s residence in Ranchi on August 20, seeking his resignation.