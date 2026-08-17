After 105-km foot journey, Kanwaria reaches Deoghar temple, seeks cancellation of JPSC-JSSC exam

RANCHI: A Kanwariya (devotee) from Bihar reached Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar after undertaking a gruelling 105-km foot journey from Sultanganj to pray for the cancellation of JPSC and JSSC examinations and a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

He carried a placard stating – “O Bholenath, JPSC-JSSC ki pariksha radda karwaiye aur CBI se jaanch karwaiye” (Oh Lord Shiva! Please get the JPSC-JSSC exams cancelled and have them investigated by the CBI). It also stated, “Oh Lord Shiva! Give strength to our voice and bless us with justice".

"Jharkhand being also an integral part of India; therefore, every Indian should stand in solidarity with the demands of the protesting students," said the Kanwariya Shreyansh, a student from Begusarai.

Shreyansh said that despite the entire country being devotional in this month of ‘Shrawan,’ thousands of students have not been able to do ‘jalabhishek’ (offer water to Lord Shiva) due to the ongoing protest in Ranchi.

“If the government agrees to their demand, thousands of protesting students will come and offer ‘jalabhishek’ to Lord Shiva in Deoghar,” he said.

“Even though I am coming from Sultanganj, I am not carrying ‘jal’ (holy water); the day the students’ demands will be fulfilled, I will come along with those students and perform ‘jalabhishek’ to Lord Shiva,” he said.